LFR responds to fire at University of Nebraska-Lincoln dining center

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at a dining center on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln city campus on Tuesday.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at a dining center on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln city campus on Tuesday.

LFR responded to the fire at the Harper/Schramm/Smith Dining Center near Salt Creek Roadway and N. 14th Street around 4:50 p.m.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department asks that students stay away from the area for the time being.

This is a developing story. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.

