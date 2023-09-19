Lincoln man’s charges upgraded to manslaughter following death of assault victim

A 55-year-old man who was assaulted outside the Rococo Theater at 13th and P Streets on Aug. 27 died on Sept. 5.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is now investigating an aggravated assault that turned deadly as a homicide.

On Aug. 27, just after 1 a.m., Lincoln Police responded to a call for an assault outside the Rococo Theatre at 13th and P streets. Officers found 55-year-old James Baylor of Lincoln unconscious with a head injury. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but passed away from his injuries on Sept. 5.

During the investigation, police identified 22-year-old Angel Rodriguez Alvis from Lincoln as the suspect. He was arrested less than an hour after the assault and taken to the Lancaster County Jail for First-Degree Assault and released on bond on Aug. 30.

At a hearing Tuesday, the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office upgraded charges against Alvis to manslaughter, a class IIA felony, and First-Degree Assault, a Class II felony.

The investigation is ongoing. Those with information can call LPD at 402-441-6000 or can remain anonymous by call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

