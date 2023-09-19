Lincoln Stars hockey beer created by Empyrean Brewing Co. now available in stores

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Local Brewery Empyrean Brewing Co. announced their Lincoln Stars hockey beer is now available at several stores around the city.

This year marks the third year that Empyrean Brewing Co. and Lincoln Stars have collaborated to offer a variety of craft beer at home games, including Goal Line Amber Ale.

With the recent launch of Goal Line Amber Ale 16-ounce cans, the craft beer will be sold in Lincoln stores in 4-packs year-round, and not just at Lincoln’s Ice Box. The beer is available at most craft beer retailers in Lincoln.

“We’re very proud of this partnership with the Lincoln Stars. Having local beer at a local US Hockey League (USHL) is part of what makes home games so special—experiencing what you’re only able to do right here in Lincoln, Nebraska. We’re excited to continue this relationship with the Stars and look forward to many more exciting things to come,” Ben Matya, sales and marketing manager at Empyrean Brewing Co. said.

The partnership began in 2021 when the Stars started offering craft beer at home games.

The Lincoln Stars kicked off this season with a win against Omaha in early September. A total of 30 home games will be played in the 2023-2024 season, which runs until mid-April. To purchase tickets, visit etix.com.

