Lincoln street closures scheduled for Sunday due to special event
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Multiple streets in the University Place neighborhood will be closed for the Streets Alive! community event from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route during this event. Access to residences will be maintained.
The Streets Alive! event will be from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The route is as follows:
- Cleveland Avenue between North 39th and North 47th streets
- North 47th Street between Cleveland and Baldwin avenues
- Baldwin Avenue between North 47th and North 39th streets
- North 39th Street between Baldwin and Cleveland avenues
Streets Alive! is a free community festival that promotes active living and healthy nutrition. Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln brought the Streets Alive! concept to Lincoln starting in 2010 as an annual event.
Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.