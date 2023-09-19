Lincoln street closures scheduled for Sunday due to special event

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Multiple streets in the University Place neighborhood will be closed for the Streets Alive! community event from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route during this event. Access to residences will be maintained.

The Streets Alive! event will be from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The route is as follows:

Cleveland Avenue between North 39th and North 47th streets

North 47th Street between Cleveland and Baldwin avenues

Baldwin Avenue between North 47th and North 39th streets

North 39th Street between Baldwin and Cleveland avenues

Streets Alive! is a free community festival that promotes active living and healthy nutrition. Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln brought the Streets Alive! concept to Lincoln starting in 2010 as an annual event.

