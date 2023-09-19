Lincoln street closures scheduled for Sunday due to special event

Streets Alive! is a movement festival presented by Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln celebrated...
Streets Alive! is a movement festival presented by Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln celebrated in cities by closing off a section of a city to let people play in the streets.(Streets Alive!)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Multiple streets in the University Place neighborhood will be closed for the Streets Alive! community event from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route during this event. Access to residences will be maintained.

The Streets Alive! event will be from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The route is as follows:

  • Cleveland Avenue between North 39th and North 47th streets
  • North 47th Street between Cleveland and Baldwin avenues
  • Baldwin Avenue between North 47th and North 39th streets
  • North 39th Street between Baldwin and Cleveland avenues

Streets Alive! is a free community festival that promotes active living and healthy nutrition. Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln brought the Streets Alive! concept to Lincoln starting in 2010 as an annual event.

