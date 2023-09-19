Lincoln woman arrested in extortion scheme involving prison nurse and death row inmate

By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Aubrey Trail is making headlines once again, this time for extorting a prison nurse in a murder-for-hire scheme using a Lincoln woman, who is now behind bars for her role.

According to court documents, 55-year-old Samantha Al-Rekabi was arrested over the weekend and charged with extortion. Al-Rekabi was hoping to write a book about Trail’s murder conviction and crimes. Along the way, she befriended a nurse who worked at the Reception and Treatment Center, where Trail was housed at his direction.

The nurse had previously smuggled items in for Trail including a cell phone and tobacco. Court documents allege the nurse had told Trail of ongoing problems in her marriage and that Trail told her he had hired a hitman to kill her husband. In order to stop it from happening, the nurse had to pay him $25,000.

In an interview with the FBI, the nurse admitted to taking out the money and giving it to Al-Rekabi hoping to avoid her husband’s killing. Law enforcement, however, do not believe the planned attack on the nurse’s husband was ever credible, instead part of an ongoing scheme by Trail.

Al-Rekabi is due back in court next month.

