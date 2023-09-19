Man has serious to life-threatening injuries after three-vehicle crash

By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:41 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities in Saunders County say one man had to be flown to an Omaha hospital after crashing head-on into two vehicles.

The crash happened Monday afternoon around 4 p.m. on Highway 77, just north of State Highway 64.

In a press release, the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a white Chevy Cruz was northbound on Highway 77 when he crossed the center line and crashed head-on into two southbound vehicles: a blue Jeep and a black Dodge Ram. SCSO says that before the crash occurred, authorities had received reports about the driver of the Cruz operating the vehicle erratically.

Following the crash, the driver of the Cruz had to be extricated from the car. He was taken to a Fremont hospital, and later flown to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. SCSO says his injuries are considered to be serious to life-threatening.

Authorities added that a woman who was behind the wheel of the Jeep was hospitalized in Fremont with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Ram was treated at the scene.

“Currently, alcohol is believed to be a factor,” SCSO stated, adding that the driver of the Ram and the Cruz were both not wearing their seatbelts.

Authorities say they’re continuing to investigate the crash.

