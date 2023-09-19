Man stabbed during road rage incident with couple delivering food in Alabama

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A road rage incident in Alabama resulted in one person being stabbed and a gun pulled on a couple, according to authorities.

The Helena Police Department says around 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening, a couple delivering food reportedly had a road rage encounter along several miles of roadways in Jefferson County and Helena with an aggressive driver.

The couple told police they were delivering food when a vehicle pulled up behind them and continued to drive in an aggressive manner.

According to police, both vehicles turned into a subdivision when a woman, who was alone in the vehicle, pulled up next to the couple and started shouting profanities and accusing the couple of not using their turn signal.

Police say a man on a golf cart arrived shortly to the scene and also joined the incident.

At that time, the woman produced a gun and pointed it at the couple. The man on the golf cart took the gun from the woman and pointed it at the couple while yelling and using profanity.

The couple told police they attempted to reverse their car to get away, but their car had engine trouble, causing them not to be able to drive faster.

The confrontation continued in the neighborhood and the man on the golf cart approached the couple’s vehicle, reached into the rear window and began assaulting the male driver.

Police say the man on the golf cart struck the male driver several times on his head and shoulders and ripped his shirt off.

The female passenger in the couple’s car produced a small pocketknife and stabbed the man who was attacking her husband in an attempt to get him to stop assaulting him.

After the woman stabbed the man from the golf cart several times, police say the man walked away from the scene and proceeded to walk to a nearby fire station to seek medical attention.

Helena police say charges are pending in the investigation, however, it has not yet been released on what type of charges will be filed.

