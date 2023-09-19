Seth Derner announces run for Nebraska’s 21st Legislative District seat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Seth Derner announced Tuesday he will be running for Nebraska’s 21st Legislative District in northwest Lincoln and Lancaster County in 2024.

Derner is a fifth-generation Nebraskan who grew up on a cow-calf ranch near Bartlett, in Wheeler County and has served in several different agricultural roles throughout his career.

Currently, Derner is a founding member and serves on the leadership team of the Neighbors United Methodist Church, is a founding member and president of Kiwanis of Northwest Lincoln, and is a member of the Nebraska Farm Bureau.

He also co-founded Vivayic Inc in 2006 in Lincoln, which has been recognized by Inc. Magazine six times in the past decade as one of America’s fastest growing private businesses, according to Derner.

Derner earned a bachelors degree in agricultural education and a masters degree in education leadership from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“I’m running for Legislature because Nebraskans are hard-working, honest, and caring people. Our Legislature is supposed to be independent and put Nebraskans above partisan politics. The current Legislature doesn’t represent that anymore. It’s controlled by wealthy donors and politicians who want to divide us,” Derner said. “I’ll work to bring people together and restore common-sense solutions to the challenges we face every day.”

District 21 is currently represented by Senator Beau Ballard who was appointed in January to replace Mike Hilgers, who resigned after being elected Nebraska Attorney General.

