UNL law students visit Scott Middle School for Constitution Week

By Chanel-Taylar McCarthy
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Law students from University of Nebraska-Lincoln School of Law helped turn an eighth-grade classroom at Scott Middle School into the senate floor.

In honor of Constitution Week, students learned about old and new laws and amendments in the U.S.

Middle-schoolers role-played as legislators as they argued different sides of ongoing issues. Students debated on issues like equal pay and voting rights in the District of Columbia.

The visiting law students expressed the importance of younger students learning about their rights. They said whether or not they choose to go to law school, learning about laws will help them contribute to society when they are adults.

“We’re giving them a good idea about why government is important in general and what’s important about active civic participation,” said Delaney Stekr, a UNL Law student. “I think having it come from people who are younger who isn’t their teacher can be fun.”

The interactive experience of learning was appreciated by students like LPS middle schooler Ellis.

“Learning from the law students was different; we were learning from a different perspective,” Ellis said.

“It’s been really fun,” said Delana, another eighth grader at Lincoln Public Schools. “Getting a break from the regular teacher is always really fun, it’s just like a different experience.”

Constitution Week is observed Sept. 17-23.

