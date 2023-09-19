Wednesday Forecast: Cooling Trend Begins

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will be closer to average in the days ahead. After a couple of days with many locations in the 90s, it is back to the 80s and possibly 70s Wednesday through Friday. Rain chances ramp up for the second half of this week. As of Tuesday afternoon, severe weather is possible at times, Thursday, Friday and Gameday Saturday. Stay tuned to the forecast the rest of the week.

Patchy fog is possible late tonight into Wednesday morning. Wednesday looks to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm. There is a 20% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low temperatures Wednesday morning should be mainly in the low 50s to low 60s with afternoon highs in the 80s. Winds will be south and southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Low Temperatures (KOLN)

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Thursday looks to be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20 to 30% chance of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day with the rain chance increasing to 30 to 50% Thursday night. There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms in much of Central and Western Nebraska as well as North Central and Northwestern Kansas. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low. High temperatures on Thursday look to be in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible in much of Central and Western Nebraska as North Central and Northwestern Kansas. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low. (KOLN)

Friday should also be partly to mostly cloudy. There is a 40 to 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe. At this time, the best chance of severe weather looks to be in Central and Eastern Nebraska as well as North Central and Northeastern Kansas. Highs on Friday will be around 70 to 80.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The chance of rain continues into the weekend. There could be some severe thunderstorms in part of Eastern Nebraska as well as North Central and Northeastern Kansas. Highs should be mainly in the 70s. Small rain chances continue into early next week with temperatures at or a little below average for this time of the year.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.