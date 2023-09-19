Wednesday Forecast: Cooling Trend Begins

By Brandon Rector
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will be closer to average in the days ahead. After a couple of days with many locations in the 90s, it is back to the 80s and possibly 70s Wednesday through Friday. Rain chances ramp up for the second half of this week. As of Tuesday afternoon, severe weather is possible at times, Thursday, Friday and Gameday Saturday. Stay tuned to the forecast the rest of the week.

Patchy fog is possible late tonight into Wednesday morning. Wednesday looks to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm. There is a 20% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low temperatures Wednesday morning should be mainly in the low 50s to low 60s with afternoon highs in the 80s. Winds will be south and southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Low Temperatures
Wednesday Low Temperatures(KOLN)
Wednesday High Temperatures
Wednesday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Thursday looks to be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20 to 30% chance of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day with the rain chance increasing to 30 to 50% Thursday night. There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms in much of Central and Western Nebraska as well as North Central and Northwestern Kansas. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low. High temperatures on Thursday look to be in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Thursday High Temperatures
Thursday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible in much of Central and Western Nebraska as North...
Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible in much of Central and Western Nebraska as North Central and Northwestern Kansas. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low.(KOLN)

Friday should also be partly to mostly cloudy. There is a 40 to 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe. At this time, the best chance of severe weather looks to be in Central and Eastern Nebraska as well as North Central and Northeastern Kansas. Highs on Friday will be around 70 to 80.

Friday High Temperatures
Friday High Temperatures(KOLN)

The chance of rain continues into the weekend. There could be some severe thunderstorms in part of Eastern Nebraska as well as North Central and Northeastern Kansas. Highs should be mainly in the 70s. Small rain chances continue into early next week with temperatures at or a little below average for this time of the year.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindsay Krause is a junior outside hitter for Nebraska Volleyball
Nebraska Volleyball player Lindsay Krause’s status “day-to-day” following car accident
The scene of a serious crash at 27th & Vine very early Tuesday morning that hospitalized four...
Four people hospitalized, business damaged after bad crash at 27th and Vine
Kickoff for Nebraska vs Michigan at Memorial Stadium is set for Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Nebraska Football: Game time, TV set for Michigan
Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule announced Monday that three players are out for the rest of...
Three Huskers out for remainder of season due to injuries
Lincoln man gets 3rd DUI, this time with baby in backseat

Latest News

Look for well above average temperatures on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s and low...
Tuesday Forecast: Another warm September day
KOLN Weather Forecast
KOLN Weather Forecast
1011 Tuesday First Look Forecast
1011 Tuesday First Look Forecast
More warm weather into Tuesday; wetter weather looms for the weekend?
More warm weather into Tuesday; wetter weather looms for the weekend?