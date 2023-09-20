Aurora math teacher named Nebraska Teacher of the Year

By KSNB Local4
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Aurora, Neb. (KSNB) - Every year, the Teacher of the Year program recognizes one teacher for their outstanding work in the classroom

The 2024 Teacher of the Year was named on Wednesday, as Scott Phillips from Aurora Middle School received the award.

Phillips was selected out of three finalists for his approach to teaching in the classroom, positive attitude, and the way he interacts with his students.

“One of my main objectives is the for them to leave my classroom by the end of it all with more confidence in themselves when it comes to math, because math is sometimes a pretty scary subject for students and for people,” explained Phillips. “They look at it as ‘I’m either a math person or not a math person.’ I have a passion for teaching middle school kids, but more so I want them to understand math i not a scary thing and walk away knowing that they’re gonna use it in their lifetime in whatever it may be.”

For his students, the fun activities Phillips has for them make learning fun, and he’s not just teaching them math.

“He doesn’t only teach math,” said David Nachtigal, a student in Phillips’ 2nd period class. “He teaches life skills. He teaches so many more things than just math and that’s what makes him more special than any other teacher.”

As the 2024 Nebraska Teacher of the Year, Phillips will now travel to conferences, and even the White House, as a representative of the Nebraska Education System.

He isn’t slacking on his duties as a 7th grade math teacher though.

“Middle school has a lot of energy. I always tell people that they’re old enough to get my jokes but young enough to still have fun and still sing songs<” Phillips explained. “I play guitar in my class in my classrom and we sing different songs in class. We make it as fun and engaging as possible.”

