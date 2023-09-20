Blue Moon Fitness permanently closes Lincoln location

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Blue Moon Fitness announced it has permanently closed the doors to its Lincoln location.

A sign on the door at the gym located near 48th and Holdrege Streets said it closed on Sunday, and as of Monday, all memberships were transferred to Anytime Fitness.

“We can no longer sustain the level of service you deserve at our Lincoln location,” Chief Enlightenment Officer Joel Potter said in a message on the Blue Moon Fitness website.

Potter said members can begin using Anytime Fitness memberships immediately. There are three Anytime Fitness locations in Lincoln and over 4,500 gyms worldwide.

New members will first need to visit Anytime Fitness at 4900 N. 26th St. from Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m., to complete the onboarding process.

For questions about memberships, email LincolnNE2@anytimefitness.com, or set an appointment here.

The gym has operated under the Blue Moon Fitness brand since 2011. Prior to that it was Gold’s Gym.

Blue Moon Fitness has three gyms in Omaha and another in Bellevue.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.