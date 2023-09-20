Central Lincoln pharmacy works on repairs after car crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It was a destructive crash that sent four people to the hospital and left a Lincoln business footing a big bill. A speeding driver is being blamed for slamming into another car at a pharmacy at what is usually a busy intersection.

Lincoln Police said the truck full of teens was racing down 27th Street around midnight before they ran a red light, leaving behind a trail of wreckage.

The crash happened just after midnight Tuesday at 27th and Vine Streets, involving a Nissan Frontier and a Honda Civic. The pickup truck sustained significant damage, as did Kohll’s Pharmacy, which had several broken windows and a busted out front entrance.

In a press release, Lincoln Police stated that one of their officers tried to stop the Nissan Frontier near 27th and Nebraska Parkway because it was speeding, but the driver took off from the officer northbound on 27th. Police go on to say that a city traffic camera at 27th and Vine captured the pickup truck, still speeding northbound, disregard the red light and crash into the Honda Civic, which LPD says was eastbound on Vine and had a green light.

LPD said the pickup then struck Kohll’s Pharmacy, resulting in all three occupants inside to be ejected. Police said nearby officers arrived within seconds and began providing medical care until Lincoln Fire & Rescue arrived.

One of the nurses at Kohll’s pharmacy said they received a security alert about the crash into their business. Ever since then, employees have been working to find a quick way to get their business back to normal. For staff of Kohll’s Pharmacy, it’s been devastating.

“I wept,” said Angie Nelson, Kohll’s Pharmacy. “Yeah I didn’t come into work until around noon because I didn’t want to deal with it. This is my store -- this is my store, this is my home.”

Nelson said one waiting area for patients is set up right where most of the damage to the building happened. Luckily, they were able to board up their windows by the early afternoon and kept the business open all day.

It’s still unclear how much damage was caused to the business, but Kohll’s said this will be something they and their patients will have to deal with for the time being while repairs are being made.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing. It’s unclear how much damage was done to Kohll’s Pharmacy. LPD is asking anyone with information about the crash (or video of it) to contact them at 402-441-6000 or call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

The moments immediately after a serious crash at 27th & Vine that hospitalized four people very early Tuesday morning. (LTU)

The scene of a serious two-vehicle crash at 27th & Vine Streets very early Tuesday morning.

