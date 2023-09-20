Governor Pillen declares September as National Preparedness Month in Nebraska

Gov. Pillen and representatives from NEMA at the proclamation signing on September 15.
Gov. Pillen and representatives from NEMA at the proclamation signing on September 15.(Governor Jim Pillen)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Jim Pillen has declared September as National Preparedness Month in Nebraska to remind Nebraskans the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies.

Pillen signed the proclamation on Friday, Sept. 15, to drive home preparation planning.

“Working together, we can build a prepared and resilient Nebraska,” Gov. Pillen said. “While it’s important for all of us to be ready when disaster strikes, this year, the National Preparedness Month campaign is focused on providing information and resources to empower older adults as they make their preparations.”

NEMA Assistant Director Erv Portis said state local emergency managers and NEMA have plans to address a wide range of natural and man-made disasters, but people need to be prepared to assume a role in personal health and safety emergency preparedness as well.

“Plans should include where to meet if a home is destroyed and how family members would contact each other should phone service be out,” Portis said. “For instance, texting often works when phone calls don’t.”

Pillen said emergency managers recommend that people be prepared to shelter in place for a minimum of three days. Emergency workers may have a large number of people to reach in a disaster and the health of everyone could very well depend on the kit or plan Nebraskans have developed before a major disaster occurs.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindsay Krause is a junior outside hitter for Nebraska Volleyball
Nebraska Volleyball player Lindsay Krause’s status “day-to-day” following car accident
The scene of a serious crash at 27th & Vine very early Tuesday morning that hospitalized four...
Four people hospitalized, business damaged after bad crash at 27th and Vine
Kickoff for Nebraska vs Michigan at Memorial Stadium is set for Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Nebraska Football: Game time, TV set for Michigan
Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule announced Monday that three players are out for the rest of...
Three Huskers out for remainder of season due to injuries
Lincoln man gets 3rd DUI, this time with baby in backseat

Latest News

During the month of August 2023, 18 people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways,...
18 people killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roads in August
A number of recommendations come after the near death of a 4-month old infant and a...
Child Welfare: Recommendations after two near deaths
Red Way
Lincoln Airport aware of customers still waiting for a Red Way refund
4 Nebraska schools named 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools