Know Your Husker: Ben Scott

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Ben Scott is in his first season with the Huskers after transferring in the off season from Arizona State. Scott is the starting at center for Nebraska’s offense and was named to the Rimington Trophy (Nation’s Best Center) Watch List ahead of the season.

Scott is originally from Hawaii but has family in Columbus, Nebraska. He grew up a Husker fan and now is living his dream by playing for the big red. I sat down with the anchor to the Nebraska O-line to hear more about his journey and how the season is going so far.

Chase: Coming from Hawaii what’s kind of your connection with Nebraska?

Ben: Yeah so my mom is from Columbus, so her whole side of the family is in Columbus still. My grandma is out there and my aunts and uncles from her side.

Chase: Having that Nebraska tie, how did that make the transfer from Arizina State so much more special and what kind of made you want to buy in and be a Husker?

Ben: I mean i always grew up a Husker fan... my mom is from here like I said, so we always watched the games, and I really enjoy the Big Ten kind of football.

Chase: How cool is it to be a Husker from Hawaii?

Ben: Yeah a lot of pride goes into it... everyone that has helped me out along the way... every coach, mentor, teacher, everything that, you know they are all watching the games, they know every single person who comes out of Hawaii so you know it means a lot.

Chase: As a Center, you are a pivotal piece of the offense, how do you deal with Big Ten defensive lineman right in front of you... nose tackles?

Ben: Yea, it’s been really good. I mean leading the offense and offensive line out there and making sure everyone is on the same page. Especially us 5 lineman just going to work on the other defense.. it’s been a blast out there.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.