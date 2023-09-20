LFR, Rural fire departments hold critical, joint training session

(Chief Tim Norris (Bennet Fire & Rescue))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Battling house fires requires important training for both firefighters with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, as well as volunteer firefighters with rural agencies.

When both groups can train together, that’s even more important and beneficial for everyone involved. It’s rare, but it’s important for both sides in order to be able to work better together, and to prepare for those instances where one will have to call upon the other.

On Tuesday night, LFR, along with Bennet, Southwest, Southeast, and Hickman Volunteer Fire Departments all took part in a joint water shuttle exercise at a residence near 120th & Yankee Hill.

The idea of the training for LFR is to practice working with rural departments on fighting fires at larger properties, such as acreages. While there are some inside Lincoln city limits, they are few in total. Still, the goal for LFR is to get more comfortable with have those rural departments assist LFR in providing water to their rigs, in order to be able to adequately fight fires.

In those instances, where hydrants might be more difficult for LFR to access or hook up to, rural departments utilize portable water tanks that LFR can hook up to and then flow water to their fire engines to help fight the flames. Last night’s training exercise was just that.

Bennet Fire Chief Tim Norris tells 10/11 that everyone who took part in the training was pleased with how everything went.

(Chief Tim Norris (Bennet Fire & Rescue))
(Chief Tim Norris (Bennet Fire & Rescue))

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindsay Krause is a junior outside hitter for Nebraska Volleyball
Nebraska Volleyball player Lindsay Krause’s status “day-to-day” following car accident
The scene of a serious crash at 27th & Vine very early Tuesday morning that hospitalized four...
Four people hospitalized, business damaged after bad crash at 27th and Vine
Kickoff for Nebraska vs Michigan at Memorial Stadium is set for Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Nebraska Football: Game time, TV set for Michigan
Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule announced Monday that three players are out for the rest of...
Three Huskers out for remainder of season due to injuries
Lincoln man gets 3rd DUI, this time with baby in backseat

Latest News

Several agencies held a public hearing on Tuesday, which is necessary by law, to go over...
Local officials face pushback over property tax increases
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at a dining center on the University of...
LFR responds to fire at University of Nebraska-Lincoln dining center
The Lincoln Airport responded to an update by Red Way in regards to customers refunds.
Lincoln Airport aware of customers still waiting for a Red Way refund
Several agencies held a public hearing on Tuesday, which is necessary by law, to go over...
Pushback over property tax change