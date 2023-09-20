Lincoln Airport aware of customers still waiting for a Red Way refund

Red Way
Red Way(Red Way)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Airport responded to an update by Red Way in regards to customers refunds.

The latest update from Red Way officials indicates that, out of the roughly 16,000 bookings for cancelled flights, there are around 600 customers still waiting for refunds to be processed and received.

Lincoln Airport said if a customer believes they may still be owed a refund these are the recommended steps:

  • Customers that have not received refunds for cancelled flights are encouraged to contact the charter operator, Red Way at customerservice@goflyred.com.
  • If the above step has been taken and refund has not been received, Red Way customers can contact the U.S. Department of Transportation who oversees the rules and regulations of charter operators. The DOT at its Office of Aviation Consumer Protection can be contacted at (202) 366-2220.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindsay Krause is a junior outside hitter for Nebraska Volleyball
Nebraska Volleyball player Lindsay Krause’s status “day-to-day” following car accident
The scene of a serious crash at 27th & Vine very early Tuesday morning that hospitalized four...
Four people hospitalized, business damaged after bad crash at 27th and Vine
Kickoff for Nebraska vs Michigan at Memorial Stadium is set for Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Nebraska Football: Game time, TV set for Michigan
Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule announced Monday that three players are out for the rest of...
Three Huskers out for remainder of season due to injuries
Lincoln man gets 3rd DUI, this time with baby in backseat

Latest News

4 Nebraska schools named 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools
It was a destructive crash that sent four people to the hospital and left a Lincoln business...
Central Lincoln pharmacy works on repairs after car crash
It was a destructive crash that sent four people to the hospital and left a Lincoln business...
Central Lincoln pharmacy works on repairs after car crash
Wednesday High Temperatures
Wednesday Forecast: Cooling Trend Begins