Lincoln Airport aware of customers still waiting for a Red Way refund

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Airport responded to an update by Red Way in regards to customers refunds.

The latest update from Red Way officials indicates that, out of the roughly 16,000 bookings for cancelled flights, there are around 600 customers still waiting for refunds to be processed and received.

Lincoln Airport said if a customer believes they may still be owed a refund these are the recommended steps:

Customers that have not received refunds for cancelled flights are encouraged to contact the charter operator, Red Way at customerservice@goflyred.com

If the above step has been taken and refund has not been received, Red Way customers can contact the U.S. Department of Transportation who oversees the rules and regulations of charter operators. The DOT at its Office of Aviation Consumer Protection can be contacted at (202) 366-2220.

