Lincoln teen arrested after accused of stealing from store, pointing handgun at witness

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln teen is facing several charges after he was accused of stealing from a Walgreens and pointing a handgun at a witness Friday afternoon.

Lincoln Police were called to Walgreens on 27th and Vine Streets at 1:45 p.m. when an employee reported a male who grabbed several food items and then left without paying.

LPD said a construction worker at the store was alerted of the theft by the employee and told the suspect, who had two females with him, to return the stolen items. The witness said that one of the females took out a small handgun from her pocket and pointed it at him before giving it to the suspect who then pointed it and told the witness to back up.

The suspect and the two females fled the area on foot and the loss of items were estimated at $6, LPD said.

At 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the suspect, identified as an 18-year-old from Lincoln, was arrested near 21st and J Streets for robbery, use of a firearm to commit a felony, and terroristic threats. LPD said they also recovered a .22 caliber handgun.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.