Store in Eagle offers refuge for gardeners and gifts

EAGLE, Neb. (KOLN) - Just 20 minutes north of Lincoln, is 15 acres of green terrain where Landmark Nursery and Landscaping operates. Everything on the land was crafted by the Landmark teams, from the backyard pond and renovated farmhouse to the greenhouses and tree nursery.

In the center of it all is a gift shop called The Refuge - where nature and the home connect.

“You seek refuge from the mundane and the busyness of the city,” said Christy Taylor, the buyer and merchandise manager. “It’s unique and it’s welcoming and so I do have quite a few people that are just flabbergasted. I guess when they first walk in because it’s unexpected, and they love it.”

When people enter The Refuge, they are greeted by a hodgepodge of home decor, gifts and gardening decorations. The interior looks like a whimsical nook with hidden gems surrounding customers from all sides.

Taylor orders many of these treasures from around the world.

“I order from several small businesses across the country, as well as I believe in fair trade and giving back to communities across the globe as well,” Taylor said.

She sells bracelets from Nepal, figurines made of car parts in Mexico, Turkish blankets, insect broches from India and door harps from Scandinavian countries.

The Refuge also serves as a one-stop shop for gardeners who need pottery for the plants they pick from the greenhouses. There’s a whole side of the shop with air plants, macrame plant hangers and pots of all shapes and sizes.

“We have two landscape designers here, so my pottery will go out the door with them for one of their landscape jobs which is nice,” Taylor said. “So we work in conjunction that way.”

About 3,000 people have visited The Refuge after it was named a Nebraska Passport destination. As the travelers stop by, they are greeted by Taylor and her black cat with white paws named Boots.

“They’re taken back I guess in a good way. It’s unexpected. They are drawn in to looking at things,” Taylor said.

Olson and Charipar started the nursery in 2015 and added The Refuge in 2021. But they’re always trying to grow their operations.

They are installing a walking path behind the greenhouses, and they hope to eventually invite people to fish in their pond. Landmark is also working on becoming an arboretum where people can see trees growing in the wild that are also for sale.

“It’s this ever-growing, expanding operation,” Charipar said. “I think we’ve redone this place maybe three or four times now.”

The owners hoped The Refuge would give gardeners the opportunity to find success with do-it-yourself projects.

“(Christy) probably would have loved to be an interior designer in another life,” Charipar said. “And she’s got a good eye for that sort of thing, so she is the one that marries the outdoor decor with the landscaping.”

People have until the end of September to participate in the Nebraska Passport program, but visitors can also explore The Refuge at their holiday party on Nov. 18.

