Nebraska State Patrol reports increase in applicants in 2023

(PHOTO: Marlo Lundak WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol saw another increase in applicants during its most recent round of hiring.

NSP reported it got 240 applicants during its summer hiring process that ended Sept. 15, adding to the 221 applicants it had earlier in the year.

This marks an increase of around 10 percent.

The uptick in applicants comes on the heels of a substantial pay raise for troopers, which was approved by Gov. Jim Pillen after negotiations with the State Law Enforcement Bargaining Council in December 2022.

The raise brought the hourly pay for NSP troopers from $24.57 per hour to $30 per hour.

