NFL player celebrates first touchdown with unique photoshoot

Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson scored his first career touchdown in his 31st game...
Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson scored his first career touchdown in his 31st game on Sunday, but he had to save the celebration for social media.(Instagram/k_granson18 via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson scored his first career touchdown in his 31st game on Sunday, but he had to save the celebration for social media.

Officials initially ruled he was short of scoring. They reversed the decision upon review, but not in time for Granson to do an on-field celebration.

So, in the following days, he took to Instagram with some funny photos.

He posted a series of pictures with his touchdown ball cradled in a towel alongside his partner, imitating a photoshoot for a newborn child.

Posing with a flower behind his ear, Granson is seen lifting the touchdown ball aloft like an infant.

The caption read, “After three years of trying… it’s finally here,” and included a baby bottle emoji.

Granson plans to deliver on his preseason promise to give his first touchdown ball to his mother.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a serious crash at 27th & Vine very early Tuesday morning that hospitalized four...
Pickup driver stable, two passengers in critical but stable condition following crash at 27th and Vine
Man has serious to life-threatening injuries after three-vehicle crash
FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
22-year-old Angel Rodriguez Alvis
Lincoln man’s charges upgraded to manslaughter following death of assault victim
Lincoln Police released photos of a suspect in a shooting at Portia & Knox Streets on Sept. 10...
Police release photos of suspect in north Lincoln shooting

Latest News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with President Joe Biden in New York on...
Biden warns Netanyahu about the health of Israel’s democracy and urges compromise on court overhaul
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at a leaders' reception at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in...
White House to announce first-ever federal office of gun violence prevention, AP sources say
FILE - Climate activists rally in front of the White House at Lafayette Square to demand that...
Biden is using executive power to create a New Deal-style American Climate Corps
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da...
Biden and Brazil’s Lula focus on workers’ rights while publicly playing down differences
Kane Brown arrives at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11,...
Kane Brown announces tour dates for 2024