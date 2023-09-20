Not as warm Wednesday and Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Scattered clouds and isolated thunderstorms will again be possible Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures will still be warm, but not as warm as the last couple of days. The rain chances will begin to increase on Friday as a storm system begins to impact Nebraska. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday and Saturday. The best chance of rain will be across northern Nebraska. Severe thunderstorms will also be possible late Thursday through Saturday.

Partly to mostly sunny skies across Nebraska on Wednesday with a few isolated showers or thunderstorms possible. Highs will generally be in the 80s with a south wind 10 to 15 mph.

Warm temperatures continue. (KOLN)

Partly cloudy Wednesday night with a few isolated thunderstorms possible. Lows primarily in the 50s to around 60.

Mild overnight low temperatures. (KOLN)

Partly sunny on Thursday with a few isolated thunderstorms possible, especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 70s and lower 80s. Isolated severe thunderstorms possible in parts of central and western Nebraska.

Not quite as warm Thursday. (KOLN)

Severe weather potential Thursday and Friday.

A marginal risk of severe weather for central and western Nebraska Thursday. (KOLN)

Most of Nebraska will have a chance of severe weather Friday. The best chance will be in parts of central and western Nebraska. (KOLN)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday across Nebraska along with cooler temperatures.

Best chance of rain will be Friday and Saturday. (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.