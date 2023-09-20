‘Place Matters’ mapping shows decline in Lincoln youth fitness

Research and Data from Community Health Endowment and Lancaster Health Department.
By Chanel-Taylar McCarthy
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - What was created to help place funding to community efforts, has uncovered some truths about youth fitness in Lincoln.

‘Place Matters’ is a collaborative effort by the Community Health Endowment of Lincoln and Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department. Together they collect data and map out improvements and disparities in communities. This year’s mapping focused on fitness pacer test data provided by Lincoln Public Schools, which shows major declines in youth physical fitness in the city of Lincoln.

The ‘pass rate’ for kids in LPS fell to 65 percent this year. That’s down from the 74 percent pass rate in 2022.

CEO and President of CHE Lincoln, Lori Seibel, said Lincoln’s goal was to have at least 80 percent of its students pass those fitness checks.

Mapping shows the highest fail rates in LPS Schools in central and northwest Lincoln.

Seibel says she hopes the data will encourage officials to create opportunities for youth in neighborhoods where disparities are seen.

“This is going to take a village,” Seibel said. “It really takes a village to really engage all kids in the opportunities to be active and have opportunities that youth fitness provides them in many areas of their lives.”

Seibel coined the new data as a “wake-up call” to help children engage in more activities that have been proven to be good for their bodies and their minds.

