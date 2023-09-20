Police release photos of suspect in north Lincoln shooting

The photos show a man with tattoos on each of his arms and a red backpack.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department released photos of a person they believe is responsible for shooting a man in north Lincoln on Sept. 10.

LPD said officers were dispatched to an area near Knox and Portia streets at 5:10 a.m. on a report of a man that had been shot.

When officers arrived, they located a 47-year-old-man that had suffered at least one gunshot wound. The man was transported to an area hospital by Lincoln Fire and Rescue with serious injuries. The injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

No arrests have been made in the case, but police released photos of a suspect on Wednesday that they need help identifying. The photos show a man with tattoos on each of his arms and a red backpack.

LPD said it is believed that the suspect responsible in this case was known to the victim and the investigation is ongoing.

LPD encourages those with information to call their non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or to call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

