Portion of Park Boulevard to temporarily close on Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A portion of Park Boulevard from South to Van Dorn Streets will be closed from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday for crosswalk stripping, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities said. Access to businesses in the area will be maintained.

LTU recommends people to detour to South 9th or South 10th Streets to Van Dorn or South Streets during that time.

Digital signs will be put in the area to alert traffic to upcoming closures. People are encouraged to find an alternate route and exercise caution around the area.

