Portion of Park Boulevard to temporarily close on Thursday

(MGN Online)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A portion of Park Boulevard from South to Van Dorn Streets will be closed from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday for crosswalk stripping, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities said. Access to businesses in the area will be maintained.

LTU recommends people to detour to South 9th or South 10th Streets to Van Dorn or South Streets during that time.

Digital signs will be put in the area to alert traffic to upcoming closures. People are encouraged to find an alternate route and exercise caution around the area.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a serious crash at 27th & Vine very early Tuesday morning that hospitalized four...
Four people hospitalized, business damaged after bad crash at 27th and Vine
Man has serious to life-threatening injuries after three-vehicle crash
FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
22-year-old Angel Rodriguez Alvis
Lincoln man’s charges upgraded to manslaughter following death of assault victim
4 Nebraska schools named 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools

Latest News

Lincoln teen arrested after accused of stealing from store, pointing handgun at witness
The scene of a serious crash at 27th & Vine very early Tuesday morning that hospitalized four...
Four people hospitalized, business damaged after bad crash at 27th and Vine
Lincoln Police released photos of a suspect in a shooting at Portia & Knox Streets on Sept. 10...
Police release photos of suspect in north Lincoln shooting
police released photos of a suspect on Wednesday that they need help identifying.
Police release photos of suspect in north Lincoln shooting