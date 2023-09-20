Regional Youth Crop Scouting Competition

By Jon Vanderford
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ITHACA, Neb. (KOLN) - A competition designed to help students learn about crop scouting could also help them learn skills for future careers.

We spoke with Extension Educator Brandy VanDeWalle to talk about the regional crop scouting competition being held this year at the Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center.

“We had our state competition in August, and now this is the regional competition,” VanDeWalle said. “We have 10 teams from five states here, they are going out and looking at field plots, and considering the diseases and insects they may be finding. Essentially, these teams are trying to compete for first, second and third place.”

This year’s teams are from Nebraska, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota and Iowa. “The students have nine stations they rotate on,” VanDeWalle said. “They will learn about corn growth and development, they will learn about soybeans, they will see diseases out there on the plots, and the kids work as a team. They get a question from a judge, and they have to figure out a real-world solution to a problem. They are getting those real-world experiences that agronomists would get.”

“The whole goal of this is to have these youth take part in this, and perhaps go into agronomy-related fields,” VanDeWalle said. “The goal is to encourage them to discover new career pathways that they might be interested in.”

