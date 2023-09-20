Salt Creek Levee Trail closure to extend through October 13

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Transportation and Utilities announced Salt Creek Levee Trail from North 14th Street to Cornhusker Highway will remain closed through October 13 for an Army Corps of Engineers levee project.

The trail was originally scheduled to reopen Friday, but has since been extended.

Sidewalks on North 14th Street and Cornhusker Highway can be used to avoid the closure. Trail users can also travel south on the Teresa Street and North 27th Street trails to reach the Dietrich Trail, or south on 14th Street to reach the Billy Wolff Trail, LTU said.

