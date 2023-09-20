Salt Creek Levee Trail closure to extend through October 13

(WRDW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Transportation and Utilities announced Salt Creek Levee Trail from North 14th Street to Cornhusker Highway will remain closed through October 13 for an Army Corps of Engineers levee project.

The trail was originally scheduled to reopen Friday, but has since been extended.

Sidewalks on North 14th Street and Cornhusker Highway can be used to avoid the closure. Trail users can also travel south on the Teresa Street and North 27th Street trails to reach the Dietrich Trail, or south on 14th Street to reach the Billy Wolff Trail, LTU said.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a serious crash at 27th & Vine very early Tuesday morning that hospitalized four...
Four people hospitalized, business damaged after bad crash at 27th and Vine
Man has serious to life-threatening injuries after three-vehicle crash
FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
22-year-old Angel Rodriguez Alvis
Lincoln man’s charges upgraded to manslaughter following death of assault victim
4 Nebraska schools named 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools

Latest News

Lincoln teen arrested after accused of stealing from store, pointing handgun at witness
Portion of Park Boulevard to temporarily close on Thursday
The scene of a serious crash at 27th & Vine very early Tuesday morning that hospitalized four...
Four people hospitalized, business damaged after bad crash at 27th and Vine
Lincoln Police released photos of a suspect in a shooting at Portia & Knox Streets on Sept. 10...
Police release photos of suspect in north Lincoln shooting