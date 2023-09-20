Schutz claims Big Ten weekly honor

Berlyn Schutz was honored as the Big Ten Women's Cross Country Athlete of the Week.(Nebraska Athletics)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Berlyn Schutz was honored as the Big Ten Women’s Cross Country Athlete of the Week, announced by the conference on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

The freshman from Lincoln opened her first season as a Husker with back-to-back meet titles. On Saturday, Schutz won her division at the Greeno/Dirksen Invite, covering the course in 17:10.66. She finished eight seconds before the next finisher and helped Nebraska to a second-place team finish. A week prior, Schutz crossed the line first in 17:17.18, propelling the NU women to a team title at the Augustana Twilight.

Alea Hardie was the last Husker to earn a cross country weekly award, with the announcement from the Big Ten on Oct. 5, 2022. As the second honor of her freshman season, Hardie became the first Nebraska cross country athlete to win multiple weekly honors in one season.

The Huskers return to action on Sept. 29 at the Gans Creek Classic, hosted by Mizzou. Races begin at 9 a.m. (CT) on the Gans Creek Cross Country Course.

