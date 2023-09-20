Thursday Forecast: Scattered storms - some severe - possible on Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Chances for thunderstorms highlight the forecast over the next few days with a couple rounds of severe weather possible for both Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

For Wednesday evening, a few isolated showers or storms are possible across the state, but most areas will stay dry tonight. Into the day on Thursday, a developing surface low + a surface trough will slide through the state bringing thunderstorm chances back into the forecast. The SPC has highlighted central and western Nebraska with a marginal risk for severe weather, as several individual cells or clusters of cells will be possible that could produce some large hail, damaging winds, and perhaps an isolated tornado. We’ll include just a small chance - 20% - for a few isolated showers or storms in the Lincoln area by Thursday evening.

A better chance for more widespread strong storms will arrive as we head into the day on Friday as an upper level trough begins to eject onto the plains. This trough will pull moisture northward into the area, with dew points increasing into the low to mid 60s. In the warm sector, scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop from the Dakotas to the south and southeast - just how far south and southeast is still a question mark at this time. That said, the SPC has outlined a marginal and slight risk for severe weather from southern South Dakota through the middle of the state into parts of northern Kansas. All modes of severe weather will be possible, including large hail, damaging winds, and a couple of tornadoes. Make sure you stay tuned to the forecast as the weather could impact Friday evening football games and Friday evening plans across the area.

As far as temperatures, look for lows into Thursday morning to fall into the mid 50s to low 60s for most of the state - a few degrees above average for this time of year.

Afternoon temperatures will be cooler on Thursday, with highs topping out in the upper 70s to low 80s across the state.

The extended forecast keeps thunderstorm chances going as we head into the day on Saturday. Areas in eastern and southeastern Nebraska could again see some strong to severe thunderstorms on Saturday. With the Huskers playing at home in the afternoon, you’ll want to keep a close eye on the forecast over the coming days. Temperatures cool back to the mid to upper 70s - fairly seasonal for late September - for the weekend and into the first half of the week next week.

