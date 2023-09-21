2nd-ranked Huskers ready for Big Ten competition

MATCH PREVIEW

• The second-ranked Nebraska volleyball team begins Big Ten action this weekend with a pair of matches at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers will face No. 21 Ohio State on Friday at 8 p.m. in their Big Ten opener, and NU will host No. 12 Minnesota on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

• Both matches this weekend will be televised on Big Ten Network and streamed on FoxSports. Larry Punteney and Emily Ehman will be on the broadcast for both matches.

• The Huskers Radio Network will broadcast all the action on their radio affiliates, including 107.3 FM in Lincoln and AM 590 in Omaha. A live audio stream will be provided at Huskers.com and on the Huskers app.

• John Baylor is in his 30th season doing play-by-play for the Husker volleyball program. Lauren (Cook) West, a former All-America setter for the Huskers, will provide color commentary.

ABOUT THE HUSKERS

• Nebraska (9-0) has won its first nine matches of the season for the first time since 2016, when NU started 12-0. Nebraska is in the midst of playing five straight ranked teams and thus far has beaten No. 5 Stanford (3-1) and No. 21 Kentucky (3-1).

• The Huskers went undefeated in non-conference play for the first time since 2016 and just the second time since 2008.

• The Huskers, who led the nation in defense in 2022, have held their opponents this season to a combined .101 hitting percentage, which ranks first nationally.

• Nebraska has been sharp offensively of late, upping its season average hitting percentage to .299, which is first in the Big Ten and ninth nationally.

• The Big Red is averaging 2.88 blocks per set, which ranks 10th in the country.

• Two-time All-America junior libero Lexi Rodriguez paces the Husker defense with 3.53 digs per set.

• Junior opposite hitter Merritt Beason, a Florida transfer, contributes a team-leading 3.30 kills per set and 1.87 digs per set. Beason was named Big Ten Player of the Week on Sept. 18.

• Freshman outside hitter Harper Murray is averaging 3.23 kills per set on .318 hitting and has a team-best nine service aces. Murray was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Aug. 28 and Sept. 18.

• Sophomore middle blocker Bekka Allick ranks fourth nationally with 1.71 blocks per set. Allick is also hitting .287 with 1.50 kills per set.

• Freshman middle blocker Andi Jackson is off to a strong start as a Husker, averaging 2.30 kills per set on a team-high .515 hitting percentage, which ranks second nationally. Jackson is also contributing 1.26 blocks per set.

• Freshman setter Bergen Reilly is putting up 9.63 assists and 2.73 digs per set. Reilly became just the second true freshman setter to be a day one starter under John Cook (Nicklin Hames).

• Nebraska was the last NCAA Division I program to drop a set this season when Creighton won set three of NU’s 3-1 win on Sept. 6. The Huskers had opened the season with 17 consecutive set wins. The Huskers have dropped just three out of 30 sets played this season. All three were third sets.

SCOUTING REPORT: OHIO STATE

• Emily Londot leads the Buckeyes (3-6) with 4.86 kills per set, which ranks fifth nationally. Londot is a two-time All-American and three-time All-Big Ten selection.

• Ohio State is hitting .215 as a team and allowing opponents to hit .243. All six Buckeye losses are to teams currently ranked in the top 20 of the AVCA Coaches Poll.

SCOUTING REPORT: MINNESOTA

• Mckenna Wucherer leads the Golden Gophers (4-4) with 3.38 kills per set. Reigning Big Ten Player of the Year Taylor Landfair adds 2.47 kills per set.

• Minnesota has a .231 team hitting percentage and an opponent hitting percentage of .188. Libero Kylie Murr leads all Big Ten players with 4.34 digs per set.

