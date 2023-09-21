Burr woman honors grandmothers with backyard bakery

BURR, Neb. (KOLN) - Amy Oswalt has had many grandmothers in her life - Grandma Mabel, Grandma Dorothy and Grandma Tru. She even considers neighbors and church ladies to be grandmothers as well.

But Oswalt named her bakery after Grandma Adeline.

“My grandma Adeline is my dad’s mom, and so I wanted to name it after her because she was just this wonderful lady,” Oswalt said. “When you walked into her house, you always got fed. There was always coffee on. There was always cookies in the cookie jar.”

She runs Adeline’s Bakery a mile east of Burr, Nebraska in her backyard. In one shed, she bakes cookies, cinnamon rolls, pies, bread, buns and more. She sells it all in the shed next door. As an at-home baker, Oswalt abides by Nebraska’s Cottage Food Laws. She also sells her food outside of the Family Dollar in Tecumseh and at local farmers markets.

Oswalt comes from a long line of bakers, making everyone’s favorite pie for holidays and carrying on the crescent roll tradition at Easter. She’s wanted to open a bakery since before the COVID-19 pandemic, but something told her to wait.

“It’s been a huge faith leap I can call it, definitely a God-breathed bakery because I couldn’t do that until I got this nudge that said, ‘Let’s do this,’” Oswalt said.

Her husband Joe Oswalt gave her a nudge too. Together, they brought in another shed, added electrical wiring and festively decorated the interior. Right now, it’s all decked out in leaves, pumpkins and Halloween figurines, but there’s a small corner above the door dedicated to Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“I want you to feel blessed when you walk in and leave with a smile,” Oswalt said.

And Oswalt is always smiling and laughing when she greets customers, and she’ll most likely be wearing a festive holiday shirt too.

“Even though I work here and it’s in my backyard, I shower and do my make-up,” Oswalt said. “I get ready like I’m getting and going to work somewhere else because I never know who I’m going to see.”

This time of year, Oswalt sees a lot of farmers who stop by for lunch while harvesting.

“We’re trucking and combining and we need somewhere to eat,” said Luke Pietzyk, a customer and farmer. “Amy is local. If you have a second and you can pop in, Amy is great. She always has different varieties of deserts you probably shouldn’t eat, but Amy does a very good job.”

The deserts at Adeline’s Bakery reflect the recipes that were passed down to Oswalt. Her oatmeal cookies are from her cousin, the apple pies are from Adeline, and she even displays her grandma’s banana bread recipe in a frame.

“I was raised by such great, great grandmas, and my mom,” Oswalt said. “I feel like I grew up at the feet of all of these wonderful women who know how to bake.”

Now Oswalt is a busy being a grandmother too. She cherishes a corner in her shop that displays drawings from her five grandchildren.

People who want to visit Adeline’s Bakery can drive a mile east of Burr, Nebraska, and look for the yellow flag outside of Oswalt’s home. Then they can go down her driveway until they reach the two sheds. Adeline’s Bakery is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays. She keeps it open every other Saturday when she’s not visiting her grandchildren in Kansas.

