Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency working to combat cyber criminals in schools

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
By Alaina Tomesh
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security met on Thursday to discuss the importance of cybersecurity in K-12 schools.

Cybersecurity is an ongoing threat throughout schools, and it is often an overlooked issue. Student’s personal data is more unprotected than ever, with an increasing rate of cyber criminals gaining access to school systems each year.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency provides parents and schools free assistance to raise awareness and provide warning signs of important information being leaked.

“It is a huge target for cyber criminals to get that information,” Phil Kirk, the regional director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, said. “So we’re encouraging parents, if they don’t know what levels of protection or what their schools are doing to protect the data for their students, they should ask.”

CISA recommends four steps to keep your information safe. Habits like turning on multi-factor authentication, making sure your software is up to date, avoiding suspicious links and using strong passwords will make your information more secure.

