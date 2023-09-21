Friday Forecast: Active weather pattern brings rain & storm chances

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An active weather pattern brings a series of disturbances that will create the chance for rain, thunderstorms and the threat for severe weather Friday & Saturday.

THURSDAY : Isolated to widely scattered severe storms are possible Thursday into Friday morning. All modes of severe weather are possible. The threat for a few isolated tornadoes remains mainly in west and central areas. Damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall remain possible with severe storms across the state. Overall, the chance for rain & storm activity will be spotty to scattered.

Tornado Watch in effect until 10 PM CDT Thursday in western and central sections of the state. (KOLN)

Scattered rain & storm chances move eastward across the state through the evening and into Friday morning. (KOLN)

Isolated to widely scattered severe storms possible across the state this afternoon and into Friday morning. (KOLN)

All modes of severe weather possible on Thursday. (KOLN)

FRIDAY: We’ll have a few low-pressure centers, a few fronts and a low-pressure system moving through the state on Friday... thus we are thinking there will be two main potential rounds of rain & storm chances.... the morning and then again in the evening.

We will have the lingering morning chances (activity from Thursday night) and then isolated activity throughout the mid-morning to mid-afternoon. The second round will come in the late afternoon and into Saturday morning. The threat for severe weather will mainly be for areas along and north of the I-80 corridor. Overall, northern areas in the “slight” risk will have the “better” chance for strong to severe storms. Lincoln & Lancaster County is not included in the threat for severe weather at this time. All modes of severe weather are possible with damaging winds, hail, locally heavy rainfall and a few isolated tornadoes are possible. The isolated tornado threat is mainly in northern areas.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day. The better chance for activity at this time appears to be in the northern half of the state. (KOLN)

Isolated to widely scattered severe storms possible Friday afternoon and into Saturday morning... generally along and north of the I-80 corridor. All modes of severe weather are possible. (KOLN)

SATURDAY: The low-pressure system and associated cold front push through the state on Saturday. The front will initiate the chance for rain & storms along with the threat for severe weather mainly in the eastern half of the state. Activity will move east throughout the day from central areas into the eastern areas. Saturday will bring the threat for all modes of severe weather for central and eastern areas in the afternoon to evening hours. Damaging winds, hail, heavy rainfall and a few isolated tornadoes are possible with severe storms.

Rain & storm chances will be possible in the central and eastern half of the state Saturday.... and generally move eastward out of the area. (KOLN)

The severe weather threat shifts east into central and eastern areas on Saturday, all modes of severe weather are possible. (KOLN)

As for our temperatures we will remain around average for this time of year, but Friday will be slightly warmer for most compared to Saturday.... as the cold front passing will cause slightly cooler temperatures. Friday will bring high temperatures back into the 70s and lower 80s. Winds be from the south between 10-15 mph. Friday night into Saturday morning temperatures will fall to the lower 50s to mid 60s. Saturday will be slightly cool and a little breezier. High temperatures will be mainly in the 70s with a few lower 80s in far southern areas. Winds will be between 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 30 to 35 mph.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Saturday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

