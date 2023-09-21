Husker women’s basketball announces full 2023-24 schedule

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska women’s basketball team announced its full 2023-24 season schedule.

The Huskers, who have been postseason eligible for four consecutive seasons, will play 16 regular-season games at Pinnacle Bank Arena including nine Big Ten home games. The times and television designations for Nebraska’s Big Ten games will be announced at a later date.

Nebraska tips off practice for the regular season next week, and the women’s basketball program will join the men’s team for Opening Night with Husker Hoops at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. The event will include practices by both men’s and women’s basketball programs, contests with members of the teams and a performance by nationally recognized recording artist DDG. Fans can register for up to four free tickets per person now at Huskers.com/Tickets. Doors to the event open on Friday, Sept. 29 at 6 p.m.

Nebraska previously announced its non-conference schedule and Big Ten match-ups (without dates). The announcement gives the Huskers their first look at the season from start to finish, as they begin their journey in pursuit of an NCAA Tournament bid under Coach Amy Williams.

“We’re excited to see the road for the season laid out before us for the first time,” Williams said. “It is obviously going to be filled with some great challenges and some thrilling home games at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Our players have been working hard in their offseason preparation, and we can’t wait to get started in practice next week preparing full speed for our season. We have the best fans in the nation, and we can’t wait to see them at Pinnacle Bank Arena this season.”

Fans can purchase season tickets now at Huskers.com/Tickets or by calling 1-800-8-BIG-RED. Nebraska’s Starting Five ticket plan will be available soon. Single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date, as more information on game times becomes available. Nebraska ranked No. 13 nationally in average home attendance at Pinnacle Bank Arena in 2022-23 with 5,761 fans per game, including a Pinnacle Bank Arena women’s basketball-record crowd of 14,289 on Feb. 18, 2023. The Big Red has been ranked among the top 25 nationally in average home attendance in women’s basketball for 13 consecutive seasons.

2023-24 Nebraska Women’s Basketball Schedule

Sept. 29 (Friday) - Opening Night with Husker Hoops - Pinnacle Bank Arena - 7 p.m.

Oct. 29 (Sunday) - Dakota Wesleyan (exhibition) - Pinnacle Bank Arena - Noon

Nov. 6 (Monday) - Northwestern State (Life Skills Pep Rally) - Pinnacle Bank Arena - Noon

Nov. 10 (Friday) - at Wyoming - Laramie, Wyo. - 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 14 (Tuesday) - Alcorn State - Pinnacle Bank Arena - 7 p.m.

Nov. 19 (Sunday) - Creighton - Pinnacle Bank Arena - TBA

Nov. 23 (Thursday) - vs. Lamar (St. Pete Showcase) - St. Petersburg, Fla. - 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 25 (Saturday) - vs. TCU (St. Pete Showcase) - St. Petersburg, Fla. - Noon

Nov. 29 (Wednesday) - Florida Atlantic - Pinnacle Bank Arena - 7 p.m.

Dec. 2 (Saturday) - Georgia Tech - Pinnacle Bank Arena - TBA

Dec. 5 (Tuesday) - UNC Wilmington - Pinnacle Bank Arena - 7 p.m.

Dec. 9 (Saturday) - at Michigan State - East Lansing, Mich. - TBA

Dec. 17 (Sunday) - Southern - Pinnacle Bank Arena - TBA

Dec. 20 (Wednesday) - at Kansas - Lawrence, Kan. - TBA

Dec. 31 (Sunday) - Maryland - Pinnacle Bank Arena - TBA

Jan. 3 (Wednesday) - at Wisconsin - Madison, Wis. - TBA

Jan. 7 (Sunday) - Indiana - Pinnacle Bank Arena - TBA

Jan. 11 (Thursday) - Illinois - Pinnacle Bank Arena - TBA

Jan. 14 (Sunday) - at Minnesota - Minneapolis, Minn. - TBA

Jan. 17 (Wednesday) - Michigan - Pinnacle Bank Arena - TBA

Jan. 21 (Sunday) - at Penn State - University Park, Pa. - TBA

Jan. 27 (Saturday) - at Iowa - Iowa City, Iowa - TBA

Jan. 31 (Wednesday) - Purdue - Pinnacle Bank Arena - TBA

Feb. 3 (Saturday) - Rutgers - Pinnacle Bank Arena - TBA

Feb. 6 (Tuesday) - at Michigan - Ann Arbor, Mich. - TBA

Feb. 11 (Sunday) - Iowa - Pinnacle Bank Arena - TBA

Feb. 14 (Wednesday) - at Ohio State - Columbus, Ohio - TBA

Feb. 17 (Saturday) - at Purdue - West Lafayette, Ind. - TBA

Feb. 20 (Tuesday) - Northwestern - Pinnacle Bank Arena - TBA

Feb. 24 (Saturday) - Minnesota - Pinnacle Bank Arena - TBA

March 3 (Sunday) - at Illinois - Urbana-Champaign, Ill. - TBA

March 6-10 (Wednesday-Sunday) - Big Ten Tournament - Minneapolis, Minn. (Target Center)

March 17 (Sunday) - NCAA Tournament Selection Show

March 20-21 (Wednesday-Thursday) - NCAA First Four

March 22-25 (Friday-Monday) - NCAA First & Second Rounds (16 campus sites)

March 29-April 1 (Friday-Monday) - NCAA Regionals (Albany, N.Y. & Portland, Ore.)

April 5-7 (Friday-Sunday) - NCAA Women’s Final Four (Cleveland, Ohio)

