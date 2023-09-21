Kimmel Orchard: A focus on education

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During a visit to a popular Applejack Festival destination, we learned that Kimmel Orchard puts a premium on apples, and on educational opportunities.

“This is a busy time of year,” Events and Engagement Manager Dena Stevenson said. “AppleJack is always our biggest event of the year, and we are busy harvesting apples. We have 85 acres of fruit here, and we have four varieties of apples in the apple barn right now, but we grow 21 varieties that mature from August to October. We have crews out there picking them, and you can come and pick apples yourselves.”

“The harvest is done about the same way it was done 98 years ago when Mr. Kimmel established the orchard,” Stevenson said. “It’s a lot of manual labor. We bring them in, and a machine helps us sort them, so we are only selling the best apples in bags in the store. The others are used in pies and cider.”

Kimmel Orchard is a non-profit organization where education is a focus.

“Our main mission is education and historic preservation,” Stevenson said. “We’ve started our 100 year celebration planning. We are hoping to have a number of events. We partner with the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, and we have a strong relationship with the UNL Bee Lab. We like to think of our orchard as a living, breathing outdoor classroom.”

