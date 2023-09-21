Large grass fire reported north of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several fire departments are on the scene of a large grass fire north of Lincoln.

The vegetation fire was reported around 1:45 p.m. Thursday between Lincoln and Ceresco.

The Lincoln-Lancaster Emergency Management Agency asked people to avoid N. 27th from Arbor to Bluff Road.

Firefighters from Waverly, Malcom, Ceresco and Raymond are all on the scene. The large plumes of smoke are visible from central Lincoln.

