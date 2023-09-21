Large grass fire reported north of Lincoln

The grass fire was reported around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023 between Lincoln and Ceresco.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several fire departments are on the scene of a large grass fire north of Lincoln.

The vegetation fire was reported around 1:45 p.m. Thursday between Lincoln and Ceresco.

The Lincoln-Lancaster Emergency Management Agency asked people to avoid N. 27th from Arbor to Bluff Road.

Firefighters from Waverly, Malcom, Ceresco and Raymond are all on the scene. The large plumes of smoke are visible from central Lincoln.

If you have photos or videos of the fire, safely share them with us here.

