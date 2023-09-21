Lincoln City Libraries and LPS renew partnership to expand educational resources for youth

Lincoln City Libraries and LPS renew partnership to expand educational resources for youth
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln City Libraries and Lincoln Public Schools have renewed their partnership to continue to provide young community members more access to educational resources.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird along with LCL Director Ryan Wieber, LPS Director of Library Services Dr. Chris Haeffner, and Claire Timperley made the announcement at Walt Branch Library Thursday morning.

The OneCard program, formerly called “ConnectEd” has been offered to all Lincoln Public Schools students since 2016 and provides automatic access to both physical and digital LCL and LPS materials through their student IDs.

OneCard accounts are limited to five items for checkout and will not accrue late fees. Parents do have the option to opt-out.

The renewed partnership was voted on by the City Council back in February and will last for the next five years.

“Our public libraries have always been more than just repositories of books. They are vibrant centers of knowledge, creativity, and community,” Wieber said. “OneCard ensures that every student has the opportunity to explore this world of possibilities.”

Haeffner said the continued partnership will continue to be a valuable connection between students and information resources. “By building the bridge from school to public library, we are creating connections for our students to become perpetual library users, giving them avenues to reliable information and resources they can depend on to pursue personal passions and nurture life-long learning,” he said.

FULL VIDEO: Lincoln City Libraries Renews Partnership with Lincoln Public Schools

