Lincoln man sentenced to more than 6 years for receipt of child pornography

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 6 years in prison for a charge related to child pornography.

In a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 25-year-old Will Reifschneider was sentenced to six years and four months following his conviction for receipt of child pornography. He was also ordered to pay a $3,000 special assessment. After he completes his prison sentence, he will serve a five-year term of supervised release.

Reifschneider pleaded guilty to his offense on June 14, 2023.

In December 2021, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a report about a Kik user sharing dozens of video files containing child pornography and discovered that the IP address traced back to Reifschneider’s home in Lincoln. Investigators contacted Reifschneider at his job.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said he acknowledged using Kik at one point and confessed to possessing and uploading child pornography material, which was saved on two older phones that were kept underneath his bed at his home.

According to the press release, Reifschneider consented to the investigators going to his house to retrieve the cell phones and he turned over the phones to them. While conducting an initial review of the phones, the investigators found several images or videos depicting child pornography.

A forensic examination of the two phones were completed later on in the investigation and the U.S. Attorney’s Office said investigators estimate they found a combined total of 1,200 files depicting children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

The investigation was conducted by the Nebraska State Patrol, and this case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood.

