Lincoln man sentenced to more than 6 years for receipt of child pornography

(.)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:51 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 6 years in prison for a charge related to child pornography.

In a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 25-year-old Will Reifschneider was sentenced to six years and four months following his conviction for receipt of child pornography. He was also ordered to pay a $3,000 special assessment. After he completes his prison sentence, he will serve a five-year term of supervised release.

Reifschneider pleaded guilty to his offense on June 14, 2023.

In December 2021, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a report about a Kik user sharing dozens of video files containing child pornography and discovered that the IP address traced back to Reifschneider’s home in Lincoln. Investigators contacted Reifschneider at his job.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said he acknowledged using Kik at one point and confessed to possessing and uploading child pornography material, which was saved on two older phones that were kept underneath his bed at his home.

According to the press release, Reifschneider consented to the investigators going to his house to retrieve the cell phones and he turned over the phones to them. While conducting an initial review of the phones, the investigators found several images or videos depicting child pornography.

A forensic examination of the two phones were completed later on in the investigation and the U.S. Attorney’s Office said investigators estimate they found a combined total of 1,200 files depicting children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

The investigation was conducted by the Nebraska State Patrol, and this case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a serious crash at 27th & Vine very early Tuesday morning that hospitalized four...
Pickup driver stable, two passengers in critical but stable condition following crash at 27th and Vine
Lincoln Police released photos of a suspect in a shooting at Portia & Knox Streets on Sept. 10...
Police release photos of suspect in north Lincoln shooting
Man has serious to life-threatening injuries after three-vehicle crash
FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
22-year-old Angel Rodriguez Alvis
Lincoln man’s charges upgraded to manslaughter following death of assault victim

Latest News

Executive Assistant Roy Rivera, a first generation immigrant, works at his desk in the LPD...
LPD looks to deepen relationship with Latino community
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts arrives at the Legislative Chamber to deliver his annual State of...
Sen. Ricketts sees Nebraska’s Social Security tax cuts as model for U.S. legislation
A new survey from SAMHSA says access to mental health care leads to success rates.
National study shows mental health recovery can thrive with access to services
An organization in Nebraska is fighting to get the issue of paid sick leave on the state's 2024...
Nebraska organization trying to get paid sick leave on 2024 ballot