Lincoln teenager enters not guilty plea in deadly shooting at party
An 18-year-old was shot and killed at a high school party on March 31
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln teenager pleaded not guilty in the shooting death of another teen at a house party in March.
Kashaun McCree, 17, waived his right to appear in court and submitted his not guilty plea in writing on Wednesday. McCree is facing first degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony charges.
Court documents allege he shot and killed 18-year-old Damien Brave during an attempted robbery at a party near 27th and Fair Streets on March 31.
McCree fled the state and was arrested about a week later in Detroit.
He can still file to transfer his case to the juvenile court system, because he was under 18 at the time of the crime.
