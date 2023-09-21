Lincoln teenager enters not guilty plea in deadly shooting at party

An 18-year-old was shot and killed at a high school party on March 31
An 18-year-old was shot and killed at a high school party at 27th and Fair Streets in Lincoln on March 31.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln teenager pleaded not guilty in the shooting death of another teen at a house party in March.

Kashaun McCree, 17, waived his right to appear in court and submitted his not guilty plea in writing on Wednesday. McCree is facing first degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony charges.

Court documents allege he shot and killed 18-year-old Damien Brave during an attempted robbery at a party near 27th and Fair Streets on March 31.

McCree fled the state and was arrested about a week later in Detroit.

He can still file to transfer his case to the juvenile court system, because he was under 18 at the time of the crime.

A Lincoln teen was shot to death at a high school party Friday night, and now, a mother is trying to wrap her head around the fact that her son is gone.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police released photos of a suspect in a shooting at Portia & Knox Streets on Sept. 10...
Police release photos of suspect in north Lincoln shooting
Blue Moon Fitness has permanently closed the doors to its Lincoln location.
Blue Moon Fitness permanently closes Lincoln location
Walgreens on 27th and Vine Streets
Lincoln teen arrested after accused of stealing from store, pointing handgun at witness
FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
Several agencies held a public hearing on Tuesday, which is necessary by law, to go over...
Local officials face pushback over property tax increases

Latest News

22-year-old Angel Rodriguez Alvis
Lincoln man’s charges upgraded to manslaughter following death of assault victim
Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to 58th Street and Old Cheney Road on a...
Motorcyclist in critical condition, truck driver cited in southeast Lincoln crash
The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
Motorcyclist in critical condition, truck driver cited in southeast Lincoln crash
Nebraska Community Blood Bank to begin welcoming LGBTQIA+ donors next week