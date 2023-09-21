Lincoln teenager enters not guilty plea in deadly shooting at party

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln teenager pleaded not guilty in the shooting death of another teen at a house party in March.

Kashaun McCree, 17, waived his right to appear in court and submitted his not guilty plea in writing on Wednesday. McCree is facing first degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony charges.

Court documents allege he shot and killed 18-year-old Damien Brave during an attempted robbery at a party near 27th and Fair Streets on March 31.

McCree fled the state and was arrested about a week later in Detroit.

He can still file to transfer his case to the juvenile court system, because he was under 18 at the time of the crime.

A Lincoln teen was shot to death at a high school party Friday night, and now, a mother is trying to wrap her head around the fact that her son is gone.

