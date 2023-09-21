LPD looks to deepen relationship with Latino community

By John Grinvalds
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hispanic Heritage Month is in full swing and during this time of celebrating the community, the Lincoln Police Department is stepping up its efforts and outreach to better serve the more than 20,000 Latinos living in Lincoln.

Often times, people see police officers on dark and distressing days, in situations that make them afraid. That’s even more true in contexts when there’s a fundamental misunderstanding.

“In the past, some community members had a bad experience maybe because of the barrier of the language,” said Lisandra Jorge, the associate director of El Centro de las Américas.

Two Latino LPD employees, Roy Rivera and Giselle Hogan, said they want to break through that barrier.

“Making sure that we can communicate with our community in the different languages,” Rivera, LPD executive assistant, said. “And making sure we comprehend and embrace the culture they’re coming from.”

Rivera is a first generation immigrant who worked at El Centro in the past. He’s helping organize a meet-and-greet event in a couple weeks with El Centro that will help the Latino community get to know Acting Chief Michon Morrow and allow space for questions and input.

“Public trust is very important to us,” Giselle Hogan, an LPD investigator, said. “We want to make sure that the community feels comfortable speaking to us.”

It’s not just about building trust, but also about bolstering recruiting numbers. LPD was at the Latino Festival this weekend, encouraging visitors to apply.

Of the 479 total LPD employees, 23 are Latino. Latinos make up more than 8.1% of Lincoln but just 4.8% of LPD.

“I think we could do a better job of representing the community that we serve,” Hogan said.

Jorge said more Latino cops would directly translate to more trust and comfort in the community, so that’s something Rivera and Hogan said LPD will be pushing for in the coming years.

The police chief meet-and-greet event is set to run from 11:30 to 1:30 on Thursday, October 5, at the El Centro building at 3rd and O Streets. It’s open to the public, and there will be a free meal and child care included.

