Motorcyclist in critical condition, truck driver cited in southwest Lincoln crash
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A motorcyclist is in critical condition and a truck driver was cited following a crash in southwest Lincoln Wednesday morning.
Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to 58th Street and Old Cheney Road on a report of a crash around 9 a.m.
Officers said the driver of a ‘box truck’ on Old Cheney didn’t yield when turning onto 58th Street and collided with a motorcycle.
The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
The driver of the box truck was uninjured and cited & released for failure to yield.
The intersection was closed for more than two hours while the crash scene was cleared.
