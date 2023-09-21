Nebraska DHHS orders Ashland day care to shut down

ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services issued an executive order earlier this week that closed the doors of an Ashland day care.

Carrie Jacobs, owner of Mama J’s child care center, located at 2342 Silver St. in Ashland, had her license revoked by the state on Tuesday.

The order has three items redacted, but notes that “an emergency exists requiring immediate action to protect the physical well-being and safety of a child or children in the care of Mama J’s, Carrie Jacobs, and/or Mama J’s LLC.”

Thursday’s news comes about a month after another Omaha daycare, Kidz of the Future 2, was ordered closed after an infant died in their care.

Read the DHHS emergency order

