Nebraska Legislature reviews healthcare worker compact studies

The Nebraska Legislature is reviewing certain resolutions to help relieve the state's shortage of healthcare workers.
By Johan Marin
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - On Wednesday, the Nebraska Legislature looked into three healthcare worker compacts.

These would allow more social workers, dental hygienists, and physician assistants to be able to get a license to work here in Nebraska and other participating states.

They’re known as LR 233, LR 132, and LR 232, and were all presented by Sen. Carol Blood.

“LR 233 relates to an interstate compact for physician associates, LR 132 relates to the interstate compact for dentists and dental hygienists, and LR 232 is an interstate compact for social workers,” Blood said.

The overall goal is to allow workers in these particular fields to get a license in states that are a part of the worker compact.

Blood believes this will help make job relocation easier and bring in more out-of-state healthcare workers to Nebraska.

“Every state in the U.S. has a workforce shortage and Nebraska is not the exception,” Blood said. “Nebraska’s healthcare industry is the one that suffers the most from this shortage.”

Mary Bahney who is a part of the Nebraska Association of Social Workers sees the barriers these worker compacts could eliminate.

This is especially true in rural communities where the number of social workers is limited.

“Currently, social workers must obtain a separate license in each state in which they wish to practice,” Bahney said.

And, this is not just social workers, but dentists and dental hygienists, and physician assistants.

“These compacts will improve access to care for Nebraskans at a time where our core shortages are creating some gaps,” said Joey Enright with the Nebraska Dental Hygienist Association.

But most importantly, it will provide more opportunities for healthcare workers.

“While increasing odds that they remain in the state,” Enright said.

The Department of Defense has partnered with the State Government Council to give money to fund the social worker and dental compacts.

So far, Blood said there is no funding for the physician assistants compact.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a serious crash at 27th & Vine very early Tuesday morning that hospitalized four...
Pickup driver stable, two passengers in critical but stable condition following crash at 27th and Vine
Lincoln Police released photos of a suspect in a shooting at Portia & Knox Streets on Sept. 10...
Police release photos of suspect in north Lincoln shooting
Man has serious to life-threatening injuries after three-vehicle crash
FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
22-year-old Angel Rodriguez Alvis
Lincoln man’s charges upgraded to manslaughter following death of assault victim

Latest News

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director says updated COVID vaccine coming at a ‘crucial time’
The Birth and Baby Fair put on by Malone Maternal Wellness on Saturday highlighted the new...
Birth and Baby Fair highlights the benefits of breastfeeding
Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reports increased risk of West Nile Virus
Health Department members (from left) David Humm, Blake Hendrickson, Tommy George and Jesse...
Health Department receives national recognition for COVID-19 dashboard
A free vaccination clinic is available for kids as they start
New healthcare option for kids in the Capital City to keep them healthy this school year