Omaha veteran, mechanic Dan Osborn announces independent run for U.S. Senate

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Navy veteran and industrial mechanic from Omaha who led the local union strike at Kellogg’s in 2021 has announced Thursday he is running to be Nebraska’s newest U.S. Senator.

Dan Osborn, 48, said in a news release that he plans to run as an independent. The official campaign kick-off is set for 6 p.m. Oct. 5 at The Hitch, located at 7013 Dodge St. in Omaha.

“If something’s broken, I roll up my sleeves and fix it,” he said in the release.

He first has to collect enough signatures — 4,000 from registered Nebraska voters by September 2024 — to qualify for the ballot.

In his announcement, Osborn noted that he led a successful strike at Kellogg’s in 2021, serving as president of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union Local 50G.

“Two years ago, I successfully led the strike to preserve 500 middle-class jobs here in Nebraska. It didn’t matter what party you belonged to. We came together to find solutions and move forward,” Osborn said.

Those efforts didn’t escape the notice of regional labor leaders.

“Dan Osborn has been in the trenches fighting for working men and women in Nebraska,” said Jeff Cooley, president of they Midwest Nebraska Central Labor Council — and a registered Democrat. “Dan offers hope to all workers in Nebraska regardless of political party; a common sense approach to government, and a realignment of our moral and economic compass back to Nebraska.”

A local councilman from a community south of the Omaha-metro said Osborn was the sort of Nebraskan who could offer a fresh perspective in Washington.

“It’s time we stop electing the same folks from the same groups over and over again,” said Lawrence Mozena, president of the Weeping Water City Council who is also a registered Independent.

Osborn is a 1994 graduate of Roncalli Catholic High School who served in the Navy for four years, “following in his father’s footsteps.” He was aboard the USS Constellation CV-64, completing two Western Pacific cruises and two RIMPAC cruises. He is also the son of former Dodge County Commissioner Gary Osborn.

“Dan grew up wanting to make life better for everyone, regardless of what party you belong to,” his dad said in the release. “Dan Osborn is what Nebraska needs: a hard working, blue-collar, common sense guy who will bring true change to Washington.”

Both of Nebraska’s senate seats are up for grabs this year.

Longtime senator Fischer announced in June that she will again seek re-election. Pete Ricketts, appointed by Gov. Jim Pillen in January to serve out the remainder of Ben Sasse’s term, announced in August that he will run to keep the seat.

