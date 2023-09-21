Rain possible vs. Louisiana Tech, Huskers prepare for conditions

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There’s a 40 percent chance of rain on Saturday in Lincoln, which could affect Nebraska’s upcoming game against Louisiana Tech. The Huskers and Bulldogs are scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

“Everyone is going to show up no matter what,” Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule said. “They can’t come and have us bumble the ball around because its wet. There’s a standard. We have to play in a way that Coach Osborne says is pleasing to the fans.’”

The forecast indicates storms are possible throughout the day on Saturday. Rhule said his team has prepared for playing in wet conditions leading up to the game.

Nebraska is coming off its first win of the season, while Louisiana Tech brings a 2-2 record to Lincoln.

