Tickets for Boo at the Zoo on sale

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tickets for one of the most popular fall events in Lincoln, Boo at the Zoo, are now on sale.

The merry-not-scary trick-or-treat event hosted by the Lincoln Children’s Zoo is happening Oct. 26-30 from 5:30-8 p.m. each night. The event features more than 40 trick-or-treat booths and all money raised directly supports the Zoo and its animals.

After getting multiple requests for daytime hours, the Zoo is adding special hours on Sunday Oct. 29 only. Boo at the Zoo will be 1-4 p.m. with VIP Early Access beginning at Noon Sunday.

All Boo at the Zoo tickets must be purchased in advance. No tickets will be available at the entrance gates during the event.

