CERESCO, Neb. (KOLN) - Lee Quick grew up on a farm along a county road in Ceresco. He was just a toddler when his father built it in the mid-1940s. Back then, the barn held horses, cattle and feed.

Now, it contains cats, feathers, wasp nests and the handiwork for a carpenter who survived the Titanic’s maiden voyage. His name was Carl Johnson- nicknamed Titanic Johnson.

“This is passed down to me from my dad because he and Titanic were good friends,” !Quick said. “He told my father as the ship was going down, there was explosions, and he swam out in that ice water and got up on that door.”

In 1912, Carl Johnson was sailing on the “unsinkable” ship from Sweden to be with family in Wahoo, Nebraska. When Johnson was rescued, the freezing water kept him in the hospital after reaching Ellis Island.

“He wrote a letter,” Quick said, trying to remember what it said. He read the letter in the Saunders County Historical Society Museum in Wahoo. Quick paraphrased what he could remember. “He said, ‘Dear parents, brothers and sisters, I am alive, but you will never know the harrowing experience I’ve seen.’”

Johnson moved to Wahoo where he worked as a carpenter with his brother and built himself a new life. According to Quick, Johnson served on the crew of five or six people that helped build the barn on his property.

“It’s mind-boggling how something like this was built with no electricity and no cranes,” Quick said.

Quick thinks they built the first level and then stood on the loft floor to built the barn’s peak. It’s stood at 54 feet for nearly 80 years. Even a tornado in 2008 left the barn alone, but it lifted the nails out of the loft’s lean-to and shifted them over.

“When the tornado came, it raised it up, and it was that close to leaving,” Quick said, gesturing to the rows of nails that were no longer in the center of the posts.

While the barn stayed on the farm, so did Quick. He bases his philosophy of age on what a 102-year-old army veteran once told him.

“I don’t discuss age,” Quick said. “I was visiting with him one day, and he was a pretty salty old boy,” laughed Quick. “I said, ‘How did you last to be a hundred years old?’ He said, ‘I never discuss age,’ and that stuck with me. Who cares?”

Quick is a veteran too. The only time he left the farm was in 1964 when he was drafted during the Vietnam War.

“We weren’t respected too well when we came home, but now, it’s completely different. We’re right up there,” he smiled.

Quick doesn’t plan on leaving the farm. He still grows soybeans and corn, and he moves cattle with his two cattle dogs named Reba and Trixie. The barn used to hold milking cows, horses and hay, but now it has white paint peeling off of its broad face. According to Quick, it used to cost $1,000 to repaint it, but now it would cost $4,000.

While Quick would like to give the barn a fresh coat of paint one day, he said the building belongs to the pigeons for now.

