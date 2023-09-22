Events happening in Lincoln this weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend in the Capital City, here are a few ideas courtesy of the Friday Fast Facts compiled by “Visit Lincoln.”

BIRDIE & HARLOW BY TAYLOR WOLFE - TAYLOR ON TOUR

6pm Doors open, 7pm Show starts Fri.; See website for ticket prices

Taylor Wolfe began writing her blog, The Daily Tay, 14 years ago. She is a writer, the founder of the online shops Taylor Wolfe Shop and Chilly Wolfe and a social media storyteller, comedian and content creator with over 400,000 followers across Instagram and TikTok. Join Taylor for a Q & A, discussion (and maybe some standup for old time’s sake) for her new book, Birdie & Harlow. This event is at Rococo Theatre, located at 140 N. 13th Street. For more information visit https://taylorontour.ticketspice.com/taylor-wolfe-tour.

LINCOLN COMMUNITY PLAYHOUSE PRESENTS LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

7:30pm Fri. & Sat., 2pm Sun.; $26 Adults, $15 Students

In this deviously delicious sci-fi smash musical, the meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names Audrey 11, after his coworker crush. This R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it, BLOOD. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey Il’s out of this world origins and intent towards global domination! This event is at Lincoln Community Playhouse located at 2500 S. 56* Street. For more information call (402) 489-7529 or visit www.lincolnplayhouse.com.

EMERGE LNK MURAL + STREETS ART FESTIVAL

1-6pm Sun.; Items for purchase

The EMERGE LNK Mural Project has promoted Lincoln small businesses by making the streets more walkable and drawing positive attention to neighborhoods. Be a part of the excitement and join them as they emerge together again and unveil three new murals! This year, the festival is in conjunction with “Streets Alive!’. This event is at LUX Center for the Arts, located at 2601 N. 48th Street. For more information visit www.luxcenter.org/events/emerge-Ink-mural-streets-arts-festival.

STREETS ALIVE!

1-4:30pm Sun.; Free event

“Streets Alive! is an outdoor movement event promoting physical activity and healthy eating. This two-mile, traffic-free route will have exhibitors, entertainers, sports and fitness demonstrations, local musical talent, games, contests and giveaways. Visit their website for all the activities you will find at the festival. This event is at University Place Neighborhood. For more information call (402) 430-9940 or visit www.healthylincoln.org/streetsalive.

TRUER WORDS

4pm Sun.; Free concert, Freewill offering to benefit Voices of Hope

Kansas City’s Te Deum chamber choir brings words of comfort, grace, understanding and joy from inspired poets, thinkers and faith leaders, including King David, Ghandi and Mother Teresa. The York University Singers will open the concert. This event is at First-Plymouth Church, located at 2000 D Street. For more information visit www.abendmusik.org.

