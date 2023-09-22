Family, friends remember James Baylor as kind, generous

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - People and local organizations are remembering James Baylor, the man who recently died nine days after an assault in downtown Lincoln on Aug. 27.

Taking a look back on Baylor’s life, people close to him said he was a volunteer, avid bike rider and Husker through and through.

Almost every Thursday at the Zoo Bar, Baylor would belt the song ‘Downtown’ by Paul Petula Clark with a live band playing behind him.

“He’s exactly what you want in karaoke. He was just having a great time,” Peter Waters, owner of the Zoo Bar said.

Baylor was a regular at the Zoo Bar, always striking up conversation in his reserved, friendly style.

“Probably never think about our Thursday live karaoke thing quite the same way without him being here,” Waters said.

Baylor spent a lot of his time volunteering at different Lincoln organizations like Goodwill, the Capital Humane Society, and Open Harvest Co-op to name a few.

“He would always have a positive impact here,” Margot Conrad, a supervisor at Open Harvest, said. “People would always be happy to see him: ‘Oh, here comes James.’”

At the Capital Humane Society, Baylor would spend hours taking care of the animals.

On occasion, retired Capital Humane Society CEO Bob Downey said Baylor would drift off to sleep while playing with the biggest cats.

“And the cat would lay down on his lap and go to sleep until James woke back up,” Downey said. “And it was just always an image that was in my mind.”

Baylor was born in 1968 and spent the bulk of his life in Lincoln. He rode his bicycle up and down the streets, talking with people experiencing homelessness and passersby.

His sudden death tore a hole in many people’s lives.

“We’re all extremely sad about this, but how would we be otherwise?” Conrad said. “It’s a gap in our lives here.”

Baylor’s family provided a statement, saying, “James was much loved. So many in Lincoln not only knew him, but also cared about him. His entire family is devastated by his loss. We are grateful for all the support.”

