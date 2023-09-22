H.S. Football Highlights & Scores
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Week 5 of the NSAA football season is underway with several Thursday games across the 10/11 viewing area. Watch highlights in the video player & view scores here:
Lincoln East 41, Columbus 14
Millard South 57, Lincoln North Star 10
Lutheran High Northeast 44, North Central 16
Dundy County Stratton 66, Medicine Valley 14
Wallace 64, Brady 7
Centura 36, David City 0
Norfolk Catholic 48, West Holt 18
Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.